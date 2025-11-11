(Video) Cousin of Bobby Firmino lights up LaLiga fixture with jaw-dropping moment of skill

Images via LaLiga and Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Liverpool fans have fond memories of the trickery of Bobby Firmino throughout his eight years at Anfield, and we’ve seen over the weekend that such talent runs in the family!

The Brazilian forward recently turned 34 and is now playing with Al Sadd in Qatar as he gradually approaches the end of a glittering career.

At the other end of the scale, his 18-year-old cousin Selton Sanchez made his LaLiga debut (and just his second senior appearance) for Athletic Bilbao as they defeated Real Oviedo 1-0 on Sunday.

Firmino’s cousin marks LaLiga debut in style

Far from being overawed by the big stage, the teenager delighted the San Mames faithful with an outrageous piece of skill.

After performing a 360-degree turn to isolate himself from his nearest opponent, he executed a perfect rabona pass in the direction of a teammate near the edge of the penalty area, with the younger eliciting gasps of awe from those watching in the stands.

Can Sanchez go on to emulate his cousin Firmino?

Sanchez is only starting out in his senior career, but it’s clear that he isn’t short on confidence if he’s attempting such moments of audacity on his very first LaLiga outing.

Firmino certainly wasn’t averse to all sorts of tricks while playing for Liverpool, in particular his fondness for a no-look pass or finish whereby he’d turn his head away from the direction in which he was playing the ball.

It wasn’t just those moments of outlandish skill or his 111 goals for the Reds which made Kopites fall in love with him, either. His bubbly character off the pitch also made him a darling of the Anfield faithful, and his visible emotion on his final home appearance in 2023 showed how much he appreciated playing for this great club.

If Sanchez can go on to have even half as esteemed a career as his famous cousin, then the teenage Spanish midfielder will do more than alright for himself in elite football in the years to come!

You can view Sanchez’s jaw-dropping rabona below, via @LaLiga on X:

Si en tu debut en LALIGA EA SPORTS te marcas una rabona, normal que tus compañeros alucinen… 😱 Selton Sánchez x @AthleticClub LALIGAHighlights pic.twitter.com/qGsZ5YxhV0 — LALIGA (@LaLiga) November 9, 2025

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: