Florian Wirtz posts defiant three-word message on Instagram after latest Liverpool setback

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has taken to Instagram with a defiant three-word message after Liverpool’s seventh defeat of the season at the weekend.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Sunday and duly dropped to eighth in the Premier League table, with Gary Neville taking aim at the 22-year-old afterwards by saying that he ‘looked like a little boy’ up against Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

The Germany international joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal during the summer but has yet to score for Arne Slot’s side in 16 appearances.

Wirtz posts defiant message on Instagram

On Monday evening, Wirtz posted a message of defiance on his Instagram story as he reflected on the weekend disappointment at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool’s number 7 uploaded a photo of himself in the driving Manchester rain along with the three-word caption: ‘We keep going!’

There’s plenty more to come from Wirtz at Liverpool

The 22-year-old will be fully aware of the external criticism of his performances for the Reds, some of which is completely over the top.

Of course we’d have liked him to have registered at least a couple of goals by now, and the excuse about being new to English football can’t be made forever, but it certainly hasn’t been for the want of trying from the German, who was sublime in the win over Real Madrid a week ago.

Wirtz’s focus has switched to his national team for the next few days as he aims to secure World Cup qualification with Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who are on course to book their ticket to the finals in North America next summer.

Should they accomplish that mission, he’ll return to Merseyside in buoyant mood and will hopefully carry over that good feeling into his upcoming matches for Liverpool, who once again are in need of a pick-me-up after a sobering defeat.

We haven’t quite seen the best of our number 7 in a red shirt just yet, but all he can do is continue to put in the hard yards in training and on matchday as he seeks to disprove the scorn of his doubters and critics.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: