Offer in the works: Liverpool could have to stump up £80m+ to sign defensive ‘leader’

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to launch a transfer raid for one of the most highly-rated players in his position in Europe, and it’d almost certainly cost them a substantial amount if they’re to pull it off.

In recent days, Mundo Deportivo reported that the Premier League champions have set their sights on a prospective swoop for Alessandro Bastoni and are ‘preparing an offer of at least €100m’ [£88.3m].

The Inter Milan colossus joins the extensive list of centre-backs to be linked with the Reds over the past few weeks, with Marc Guehi rumours persisting after the deadline day near-miss and names such as Kim Min-jae and Wilfried Singo also being mentioned.

How much would Liverpool have to pay for Bastoni?

We await to see whether Liverpool will table an offer for Bastoni (and how much it’d comprise if one materialises), but according to Football Insider, the Merseysiders would need to fork out a minimum of £80m.

The 26-year-old’s contract at San Siro runs to June 2028, thus putting the Serie A club in an advantageous position, and the defender is understood to be in no hurry to leave as he doesn’t want to jeopardise his World Cup place if Italy qualify for the tournament next summer.

A January move is thought to be a non-runner as, even if he were to push for an exit, Inter wouldn’t sanction it given their presence in what’s shaping up to be another hard-fought domestic title race.

Bastoni would be a readymade, elite-level signing for Liverpool

Regarded by many as one of the best centre-backs in the world at present, 2006 World Cup winner Marco Materazzi said of the Nerazzurri defender last year: ‘Bastoni hasn’t become a leader now. He’s been one since he was 18.’

With more than 300 club appearances to his name and 40 caps for his country, the 26-year-old has an abundance of high-level experience and, barring serious injury problems, could easily have another decade in his career.

As seen in the table below, using figures from FBref, he ranks near the top for a series of underlying performance metrics among centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, particularly those of a ball-playing nature.

per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Assists 0.2 99th (top 1%) Expected assisted goals 0.11 99th Shot-creating actions 2.36 99th Progressive passes 5.31 91st Progressive carries 1.85 97th

Guehi is likely to remain Liverpool’s primary target in terms of centre-back recruitment in 2026, especially if he runs down his contract at Crystal Palace and departs on a free transfer, although Bastoni should certainly be high on the list of prospective recruits for Richard Hughes.

If Ibrahima Konate doesn’t stay on beyond the end of his deal next summer, the Reds will need a readymade starting replacement, and the Inter defender would certainly fit that all-important criterion.

We’d advise taking these rumours with a pinch of salt for now until they’re corroborated by leading sources closer to home, but the thought of the 26-year-old partnering Virgil van Dijk even for one season is intriguing.

