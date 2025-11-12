Northern Ireland’s training move will leave Liverpool fans scratching their heads

Pictures via @NorthernIreland on X

Few would have expected Northern Ireland to spend their World Cup qualifying week training on Merseyside and even fewer to discover they’re doing it at Goodison Park.

Michael O’Neill’s squad, which includes Liverpool’s own Conor Bradley, have used Everton Women’s facilities for three days this week before flying out to Slovakia for Friday’s qualifier.

The move may raise eyebrows across the red half of the city, given that Bradley is not only the only Liverpool-based player in the squad but also one of its most important figures.

O’Neill confirmed the setup in his pre-camp media update, saying the group “trained in Liverpool today and will also train there over the next two days before flying to Slovakia on Wednesday afternoon.”

“I am pleased to confirm the squad has arrived all fit and looking forward to the week ahead,” the Northern Ireland manager told irishfa.com.

“Even despite some injuries, which has been a characteristic of the campaign, the group, from players to coaching staff, has real belief and is confident for these final two games.”

Conor Bradley’s Liverpool connection makes the location even stranger

For Liverpool supporters, there’s something slightly surreal about seeing our No.12 preparing for key internationals on the former pitch of our oldest rivals.

After his brilliant defensive display against Real Madrid, Ian Wright and Jill Scott were quick to praise his maturity under pressure – though Roy Keane still found room for critique, as they spoke on The Overlap.

Just this week, Wayne Rooney also discussed the full-back’s tough afternoon against Manchester City, insisting he “felt sorry for Bradley” during the 3–0 defeat.

That match itself was full of frustration, from Erling Haaland’s soft early penalty to Virgil van Dijk’s ridiculously disallowed goal, it summed up a difficult few weeks.

Northern Ireland’s group standing ahead of Slovakia test

With two matches left, Northern Ireland still have a slim chance of automatic World Cup qualification.

But for Liverpool fans, the real story this week is that one of our own is training just down the road – only this time, on the wrong side of Stanley Park.

You can view images of Bradley training at Goodison Park via @NorthernIreland on X:

