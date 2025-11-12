Former Liverpool man joins Newcastle fans in baffling dig at Alexander Isak

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Don Hutchison has decided to weigh in on a Newcastle-based agenda about Alexander Isak, as pressure builds on the forward.

The video in question, shared by Newcastle fan ‘Magpie Joe’ on X, showed our record signing sitting on the bench late in the 3–0 defeat to Manchester City.

There was little to see beyond the Swede simply watching on, but the caption – “The body language never lies Chico” – attempted to frame it as frustration from the striker.

Hutchison fuels odd narrative around Liverpool’s record signing

The former midfielder quote-posted the clip with a dig of his own, writing: “Totally his own fault. He should have been professional, done his pre-season properly with Newcastle. It was only ever gonna be one of two outcomes…”

“1. He goes to Liverpool and is 100% fit, ready to play!!! 2. He stays at Newcastle and is ready to play.”

It’s a bizarre take as all the video shows is Isak, who had just recovered from a groin injury, sat on the bench watching a match.

The Swede’s match fitness hasn’t been achieved yet this season but his latest fitness concern was a groin injury that seemingly had nothing to do with his pre-season efforts.

Considering Arne Slot made clear before the City clash that the 26-year-old had only just returned to full training after three weeks out and explained that fans shouldn’t expect him to be at his sharpest straight away – this feels like unwarranted criticism.

Another attempt to push the anti-Isak agenda

We’ve already seen how sections of the media and Newcastle supporters have tried to build an anti-Isak narrative, as one Liverpool fan made clear when calling out Luke Edwards over similar criticism earlier this month.

This latest example, from a former Red no less, only adds fuel to that.

For a player who left the North East on record-breaking terms and continues to ease back from injury, the idea that sitting on the bench watching his team is a sign of frustration over a disrupted pre-season – feels like clutching at straws.

Given his pedigree, the goals will come soon enough and when they do, it won’t be Hutchison or Magpie Joe doing the talking about his pre-season.

Totally his own fault. He should have been professional,done his pre season properly with Newcastle. It was only ever gonna be 1 of 2 outcomes… 1..He goes to Liverpool and is 💯 fit, ready to play!!! 2..He stays at Newcastle and is ready to play.. https://t.co/cbIIx4O2NX — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) November 11, 2025

