Graham Potter gives Alexander Isak fitness update after Liverpool omission

Liverpool’s record signing has been given a clean bill of health ahead of Sweden’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

After missing out on action during our 3–0 defeat to Manchester City, Alexander Isak was the subject of renewed speculation over his fitness.

But Sweden’s head coach Graham Potter has now provided a positive update that should ease any fears among our supporters.

Speaking at a national team press conference, Potter confirmed the 26-year-old “has no problems” and is in good condition ahead of games against Switzerland and Slovenia.

“Alexander is here. I spoke to him briefly. He is doing well, has no problems,” the Sweden boss told Fotbollskanalen.

Isak’s fitness news offers Liverpool some relief

That’s a welcome update for us after a difficult few weeks in front of goal.

The forward, who joined from Newcastle for a British record £125 million, was named on the bench at the Etihad but didn’t feature as we slipped to a fifth league defeat of the season.

Our attack has been reshuffled several times already this term, with Hugo Ekitike stepping up impressively while the Swede builds sharpness following a groin issue.

Ekitike recently spoke to The Telegraph about how he and Isak can “definitely play together” in Arne Slot’s system – something our head coach trialled only once so far this campaign in that emphatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The injury doubts surrounding our No.9 have also triggered unnecessary criticism from elsewhere.

Former Red Don Hutchison recently joined Newcastle fans in questioning Isak’s body language, suggesting his fitness problems were self-inflicted.

Given Slot made clear before the City clash that the forward had “only just returned to full training,” those takes felt wide of the mark.

Sweden’s schedule and Liverpool’s next steps

Potter’s men face Switzerland on Friday before hosting Slovenia next week, and the expectation is that Isak will feature in both fixtures.

For Liverpool, the hope is that this break provides the final step towards full match sharpness for a player who has already shown flashes of why he was worth every penny.

If he returns firing, it could reignite the partnership that Ekitike has already said can “definitely” flourish at Anfield.

