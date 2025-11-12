Ex-referee accuses PGMOL of twisting the laws after Liverpool denied City goal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were left fuming after Virgil van Dijk’s header against Manchester City was ruled out and now a former FIFA referee has accused the officials of “manipulating the law” to justify the call.

Keith Hackett, who once headed the PGMOL himself, went on a detailed online rant criticising the decision to rule out our captain’s equaliser at the Etihad.

The 81-year-old, who refereed the 1981 FA Cup final, believes the officials got it wrong by deeming Andy Robertson to be interfering with Gianluigi Donnarumma despite the Scot clearly standing to the goalkeeper’s left.

“A clear manipulation of the law to justify an incorrect decision,” Hackett wrote on X. “Robertson did not interfere with his opponent.”

Hackett went on to question how Howard Webb, Michael Oliver and Chris Kavanagh handled the situation, comparing the PGMOL’s explanation show, hosted by Michael Owen, to a “Tommy Cooper sketch”.

He added: “Manipulate the law to fit with the decision… Gallagher and Foy wouldn’t have ruled it out. Neither would I or Halsey.”

Hackett defends Liverpool’s case after disallowed Van Dijk goal

The disallowed effort came with the Reds trailing 1–0, just minutes before half-time, and could have shifted the momentum in a game we went on to lose 3–0.

It was the fifth league defeat of the season for Arne Slot’s reigning champions though, who failed to register another shot on target until the 76th minute.

Hackett’s comments follow Liverpool’s formal complaint to the PGMOL, with club officials contacting Howard Webb to voice “serious concerns” about how the decision was reached.

That message came before the governing body released the VAR audio from the incident, which showed officials deciding within seconds that Robertson had impacted Donnarumma’s view.

Liverpool continue to challenge officiating standards

The controversy adds to a growing list of frustrations with refereeing standards this season.

The decision to disallow Van Dijk’s goal left many questioning the consistency of officiating, especially when incidents like Bernardo Silva’s offside involvement against Wolves last season went unpunished.

Hackett agreed, replying: “Spot on with your analysis.”

For Liverpool, it’s another bitter chapter in a season where key calls have repeatedly gone against us and where former officials are now publicly siding with the Reds.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile