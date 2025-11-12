Mick McCarthy’s brutal nickname for ex-Liverpool player leaves Crouch in stitches

Pictures via The Managers on YouTube

Even in the darker corners of Liverpool’s recent history, few stories sting quite like a wasted talent.

And when Mick McCarthy lifted the lid on one ex-Red’s time at Sunderland, Peter Crouch’s reaction said everything about that era.

Speaking on The Managers Podcast, the former Black Cats boss recalled the time he managed Anthony Le Tallec, a French forward on loan from us in 2005–06.

“I took Anthony Le Tallec from Liverpool to Sunderland and we used to call him ‘stood’ – not because he was sexually anything like that [stud].

“It’s because he was always stood doing nothing,” McCarthy laughed.

“That’s why we called him ‘stood’. So anyway, we’ll leave him. If he wants to ring… can he sue me for that? I’m not sure,” the ex-Wolves boss added.

Crouch, who was sat beside him, didn’t need to say a word. His quick smirk and nod said plenty.

After all, the 6ft 7in forward had already admitted that certain players from the post-Houllier, early Benitez era weren’t “pulling their weight” and McCarthy’s story only reinforced that point.

From French promise to Liverpool frustration

Le Tallec arrived at Anfield from Le Havre with huge hype, joining alongside Florent Sinama-Pongolle after starring for France at youth level. But his potential never translated into consistency.

He played 32 times in total for us, scoring just once, before a series of loans eventually led to a permanent move to Le Mans.

It’s hard not to contrast that with stories like John Welsh’s memories of Gerard Houllier when he spoke on The Football Historian Podcast, where the French manager’s care and authority shaped a tight-knit dressing room.

Or with Gregory Vignal’s tale of turning down Barcelona just to play under Houllier, a reminder of how much pull Liverpool once had among French players.

It’s unlikely our former French manager would have allowed bad characters in the dressing room, perhaps ‘his players’ were disenfranchised with a lack of game time or chances under Benitez – who wanted his own new squad.

What might have been for Le Tallec

For McCarthy to still remember that nickname two decades later says it all.

In truth, the nickname “stood” summed up the frustration of a player who never quite got going – standing still while the club around him evolved.

You can watch McCarthy’s comments on Le Tallec via The Managers on YouTube:

