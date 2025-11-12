Opta supercomputer predicts where Liverpool will finish in the league – do Reds make the top 4?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have it all to do if they’re to retain their Premier League title, having lost five games in the division already this season and fallen eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Speaking after the Reds’ 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, Roy Keane promptly dismissed Arne Slot’s side as legitimate contenders for the crown in 2025/26, although Rebecca Lowe believes it’s still too early to completely discount the defending champions.

With the top flight paused for the November international window, the Merseysiders are languishing in eighth position, although only four points separate them from Pep Guardiola’s team in second in an incredibly congested top half of the table.

Where are Liverpool predicted to finish in the Premier League?

Following the most recent matchweek, Opta Analyst has published its predicted final table for the Premier League, as calculated by its League Prediction model.

That estimates the probability of every match outcome using a combination of Opta power rankings and betting market odds, both of which are based on historical and recent team performances, with each fixture simulated thousands of times.

Theier updated predicted table has Liverpool to finish third, with the Reds now given only a 7.61% chance of retaining their title, with Arsenal the clear favourites on a probability of 62.84%.

Liverpool would take 3rd right now, but it’d still be disappointing

With less than a third of the season played, an eight-point deficit on the Gunners is certainly retrievable for the Reds, but the margin for error is now meagre.

On the day that the Premier League crown was clinched last term (27 April), Slot’s team had dropped only 20 points. By mid-November this time around, they’ve left 15 behind them – as many as they’d relinquished in the entire title-winning campaign of 2019/20.

If Liverpool continue to struggle after the international break, the priority for the season could shift from shooting for top spot to simply trying to salvage Champions League qualification, a mission they accomplished in 2020/21 but fell short of two years later.

To go from romping to the title to missing out on a top-four finish in the space of just 12 months would be calamitous for the Reds, especially considering the substantial summer investment on several high-profile signings.

Finishing third would still constitute a disappointment given how high expectations understandaly were at the start of the campaign, but from where we currently find ourselves, it’s not an outcome to be snobbishly rejected either.

