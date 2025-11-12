Report: Premier League club plotting to replace Liverpool-linked 21y/o with ex-Anfield youngster

(Photo by Julian Finney and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One player who departed Liverpool only a few months ago is already being lined up for a potential return to the Premier League.

In the first week of August, the Reds sold Tyler Morton to Lyon for £15m (BBC Sport), and the 23-year-old has already made more first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 club (15) than he managed at Anfield (14).

In terms of midfielders possibly joining Arne Slot’s squad, Adam Wharton is one player who the Merseysiders could push to sign in the coming months, as reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing.

As the January transfer window draws nearer, the Crystal Palace gem is sure to be at the epicentre of much speculation, and one French outlet is already reporting about prospective replacements at Selhurst Park.

Palace monitoring ex-Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton

According to Jeunes Footeux, the Eagles are closely monitoring Morton, who’s already made a significant impression at Lyon amid ongoing financial concerns for the Ligue 1 side, and a ‘substantial offer’ for the ex-Liverpool starlet could open the door to a deal being done.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a target for Oliver Glasner’s side as they ‘prepare for life after’ Wharton, who continues to elicit interest from the Reds along with both Manchester clubs and would likely cost upwards of €70m (£61.8m).

Morton showed glimpses of his potential at Liverpool

Morton is a classic example of a player who came through Liverpool’s academy and never let his team down when called upon at senior level, but wasn’t quite able to make a lasting breakthrough and felt it necessary to move on for the betterment of his career.

It says plenty about his abilities that some ex-LFC teammates likened him to Xabi Alonso when he was on Merseyside, and he’s now getting the chance to demonstrate that on a regular basis with Lyon.

We suspect that the 23-year-old won’t want to move on from the French outfit so soon, especially when he’s playing regularly at a high level, but in time he might feel that he has some unfinished business in the Premier League.

As for Liverpool, could they viably push the boat out to sign Wharton in 2026, considering the options they already have in midfield?

The 21-year-old was magnificent in Palace’s win against us in September, an afternoon when he won five duels, completed 100% of his dribbles, played four key passes and created two ‘big chances’ (Sofascore).

We already know how difficult it can be to land players from Selhurst Park after the Marc Guehi saga, so if LFC are serious about signing the Eagles midfielder as well, they’ll need to bring a substantial offer to the table, especially with other high-profile suitors also seemingly lurking.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: