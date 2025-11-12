Robbie Fowler says Liverpool’s summer rebuild has ‘made us worse’ after City defeat

Pictures via The Good, The Bad & The Football on YouTube

Even the most loyal of us can admit that something feels off this season.

Liverpool’s 3–0 defeat at Manchester City was another brutal reminder of how far we’ve slipped since lifting the Premier League trophy just a few months ago.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, club ambassador Robbie Fowler offered the most honest verdict yet on what’s gone wrong.

The man who scored 183 goals for us didn’t hold back, admitting that he fears we’re already out of the title race and that the club’s summer transfer window has “made us worse, not better.”

“I got asked before the game, ‘Are Liverpool out of a little bit of a rut?’, and I thought don’t get carried away,” Fowler said.

“Okay, they beat Aston Villa but for 45 minutes Liverpool weren’t great and then they beat Madrid.

“It’s only 45 minutes in a league game where they’ve played relatively okay. I think they’re out of the title race.”

Fowler questions Liverpool’s summer rebuild

The former striker pointed to the recruitment of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez as examples of a scattergun approach.

“Frimpong is the biggest example,” Fowler said. “He was brought in as a Trent replacement but he’s a wing-back.

“And Kerkez was everyone’s favourite left-back last year, but it’s different playing for Liverpool or Man United – there’s more pressure.”

Those words echo what Chris Sutton suggested recently – that our head coach has “lost faith in Kerkez” after preferring Andy Robertson for the last few matches.

It also aligns with Jamie Carragher’s warning that we “got it wrong” in the summer trying to build a more attacking side after winning the title.

Liverpool’s problems mounting after City defeat

We were poor at the Etihad, failing to record a shot on target until the 76th minute and losing a fourth straight away league game for the first time since 2012.

We now sit eighth in the Premier League table, eight points behind Arsenal and four behind City. It’s a sobering fall for the reigning champions and Fowler’s assessment cuts through all the noise.

For once, it’s not about systems or injuries. It’s about recruitment and the man known as ‘God’ thinks we’ve got it badly wrong.

You can watch Fowler’s comments via The Good, The Bad & The Football on YouTube:

