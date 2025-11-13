‘Hopeful’ – Liverpool fans given encouraging injury update ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could plausibly have one player back from injury in time to face Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday week.

The Reds haven’t been helped by a number of first-team absences during a miserable run of results throughout the autumn, with Alexander Isak, Curtis Jones and Jeremie Frimpong among those who’ve been sidelined, in addition to the devastating ACL setback for Giovanni Leoni.

Alisson Becker has also been out of action since the end of September, having incurred a hamstring problem during our Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, but our number 1 now appears to be nearing a comeback to action.

When could Alisson be back from injury?

In a Liverpool Confidential Q&A for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele addressed a multitude of queries from LFC supporters, including one about the status of players currently sidelined through injury.

On the Brazilian goalkeeper, the journalist reported that the 33-year-old is ‘hopeful of being back’ in the starting XI against Nottingham Forest in nine days’ time, with his absence from the Brazil squad giving him additional time to recover on Merseyside ahead of the resumption of the club season.

Alisson’s return should make Liverpool stronger

Similar to Caoimhin Kelleher in previous years, Alisson’s deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili has stepped up commendably in the absence of our number 1 over the past six weeks.

Although the Georgian conceded three goals to both Brentford and Manchester City, he shut out Aston Villa and Real Madrid earlier this month, while also saving a penalty from Erling Haaland and producing some stunning reflex stops during his spell in the team.

Nonetheless, any team in world football would be thrilled to have a goalkeeper of the Brazilian’s ability back from injury, and the return of our long-serving first choice should hopefully add a greater deal of stability in the defensive third of the pitch.

Once Alisson is back in action, we can only hope that he won’t break down any more for the rest of the season, having suffered three separate hamstring injuries since the beginning of 2024.

We’re indebted to Mamardashvili for the fine job he has done since the start of October, but Liverpool should certainly be stronger with the calming presence of the returning 33-year-old, especially at a time when the need for a turnaround in form is glaring.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: