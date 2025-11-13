Carragher and Rooney send message to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother

Picture via The Overlap on YouTube

It’s not the first time the Alexander-Arnold family have been at the centre of Liverpool discussion, but this week’s comments from two pundits show just how far things have drifted.

During the latest episode of The Overlap, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher addressed the strange behaviour of Trent’s younger brother Marcell, whose Twitch streams during Liverpool games have become a talking point online.

‘Tell his brothers to calm down’ – Rooney’s message

The former Manchester United forward didn’t hold back when asked about the growing circus surrounding the 27-year-old’s move to Real Madrid and his family’s online presence.

“I think he just needs to speak to his brother as well,” Rooney said. “Tell his brother to calm down. Because that’s not helping.”

Carragher then cut in with a pointed question, “Which one?”, before Rooney laughed and admitted, “I don’t know which one. But things like that, the fans see that and that doesn’t help as well.”

It was a sharp reminder that while the ex-right-back’s footballing decision has already tested patience at Anfield, his family’s public antics are only deepening the frustration.

Marcell’s dramatic and sometimes cringeworthy Twitch streams, often featuring comments about Liverpool and Real Madrid now being ‘his teams’, have left many supporters baffled.

It follows his previous social media hints before Trent’s transfer, when he posted Drake lyrics suggesting Liverpool might “retire your jersey”, a moment covered in detail when Marcell Alexander-Arnold’s Instagram post hinted at a contract U-turn earlier this year.

Carragher’s concern over Trent’s inner circle

Carragher was clearly referencing Trent’s other brother Tyler, who acts as his agent through the PLG agency.

Our former No.23 seemed to infer to the murky reputation surrounding the firm after several online rumours about ticket allocations and player representation – all unverified, but enough to damage the family’s standing among fans further.

It ties in with his comments last week on CBS Sports, when he explained why Liverpool fans booed Trent on his Anfield return, insisting the right-back “hoodwinked” supporters by talking about lifelong loyalty before joining Madrid.

For many of us, it’s not just about what Trent did – it’s the tone since.

And as Rooney said, the best thing he can do now might be the simplest: tell his brothers to calm down, stay quiet, and let time do the healing.

You can watch Rooney and Carragher’s comments (from 23:19) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile