Guehi alternative: Liverpool fans advised to ‘keep an eye on’ highly-rated South American gem

(Photos by Julian Finney and Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been advised to keep an eye out for one of the most prodigious young talents in South America who’s believed to be on FSG’s radar.

With Lewis Steele clamouring for the Reds to sign another defender in 2026 given the lack of centre-back depth currently available to Arne Slot, rumours over a potential swoop for Marc Guehi have persisted throughout the autumn.

The Crystal Palace captain is sure to be foremost on Richard Hughes wish list when the transfer market reopens in January, and LFC are also looking to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean for prodigious defensive targets.

Liverpool watching Deinner Ordonez

In his latest Liverpool Confidential Q&A for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele reiterated that Guehi is ‘definitely still an option’ after the Premier League champions saw a deadline day move for him collapse in the late hours.

The journalist added that Anfield chiefs are watching Ecuadorian teenager Deinner Ordonez, who’s currently making a serious impression in the academy of Independiente del Valle, the club which produced Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie.

Steele said that the 16-year-old is ‘one for the future but keep an eye on him’, adding that ‘youth scouts have mentioned him as the best player of his age group in the whole of South America’.

Ordonez has already displayed plenty of ‘world-class’ traits

While Ordonez is obviously nowhere near Liverpool first-team level as of yet – he’s still awaiting a senior club debut with Independiente – an extensive analysis by Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout hints at his ‘world-class potential’.

Described as a ‘complete, dominant and elegant centre-back’ who’s ‘very accomplished and mature for his age’, some of the traits noted in the report are his ‘extraordinary mix of bravery and composure’, his ‘excellent top speed’ and his ‘ability to confidently drive forward with the ball at his feet’.

He wouldn’t be able to move to Europe until he turns 18 in October 2027, but if he continues to flourish at the Sangolqui-based club, it seems inevitable that a host of elite suitors on this side of the Atlantic will be forming a disorderly queue to win the race for his signature.

With Virgil van Dijk on the cusp of turning 36 by the end of his contract the summer after next, Liverpool now need to think seriously about recruiting a long-term successor to one of the best defenders of his generation.

Giovanni Leoni could hopefully develop into a defensive stalwart for the Reds in years to come, and Ordonez appears to be every bit as prodigious as the teenage Italian, who enjoyed an excellent LFC debut in September before suffering that horrific ACL injury.

The Ecuadorian definitely seems to be one name worth keeping an eye on over the next few months!

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: