Reports: How likely are Liverpool to recall Harvey Elliott amid ‘frustration’ at Aston Villa

It’d be fair to say the past couple of months haven’t gone as Harvey Elliott would’ve liked.

The 22-year-old bade farewell to Liverpool at the end of the summer transfer window as he departed for Aston Villa on an initial loan basis, with the move becoming permanent once he makes 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side (The Athletic).

However, he’s been stuck on 50% of that tally since the first week of October, and earlier this week there were even suggestions from some quarters that he could’ve already ‘played his last game’ for the Midlands club.

Could Liverpool recall Elliott from Aston Villa?

An article for The Athletic on Thursday mentioned the ‘growing frustration’ that Elliott is feeling at being constantly overlooked at Villa, and on the possibility of a recall to Merseyside, it’s said that ‘there’s no specific winter-window break clause in the loan deal, nor have there been any discussions over cutting his time in the Midlands short.’

In his Liverpool Confidential Q&A for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele clarified that the attacker can be recalled by the Reds, and it could ‘possibly’ happen, although he specified that ‘nothing is in the works yet’ in that regard.

Liverpool should intervene if Emery continues to snub Elliott

When Elliott departed Anfield at the beginning of September, there was a finality to his words of farewell which suggested that the Merseyside chapter of his career was closed, although he wasn’t to know at the time how little involvement he would have at Aston Villa.

Nobody is gaining from the status quo, with Liverpool unable to use him, Emery not using him and the player not getting the game-time that he’s been craving, having been unable to break into Arne Slot’s preferred XI.

A footballer of his undoubted talents deserves to be playing on a weekly basis, and if the Villans aren’t going to offer him that, then the Reds should give serious consideration to bringing him back with a view to either reintegrating him into our squad, or seeking a different destination for him.

In truth, it seems unlikely that he’ll be recalled to Anfield in January, which could leave Elliott reliant on any prospective misfortune to his teammates in the Midlands to get a proper chance in Emery’s line-up.

We wouldn’t wish an injury on any player, though, so hopefully the 22-year-old will soon be given a more sustained crack at Villa Park. If not, there may then be a need for intervention from Liverpool.

