Liverpool duo shine on international duty as England make perfect start

Liverpool’s next generation were back in the spotlight on Wednesday as Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni helped England’s under-19s begin their EURO qualifying campaign with a 2–0 victory over Lithuania.

Both youngsters started for Will Antwi’s side, who struck in each half to take early control of Group 8.

Ngumoha was directly involved in the second goal, beating his man before delivering a low cross that was tucked home by Shumaira Mheuka from close range.

The winger was replaced midway through the second half after a lively display, while his Liverpool teammate completed the full 90 minutes in midfield.

As reported by Holly Hunt for englandfootball.com, the Young Lions’ early penalty from Mheuka set the tone before Ngumoha’s assist sealed the win shortly after the restart.

That result leaves England top of their group, with Latvia and Scotland still to come this month.

Liverpool youngsters continuing to impress

For us, it’s another sign that the pathway from the academy to the international stage is alive and well.

The 17-year-old winger has been one of the stories of the season so far, earning senior minutes at Anfield and terrifying Crystal Palace defenders during the Carabao Cup tie two weeks ago.

This performance had Paul Gorst describing him as “constantly running at them and causing problems”.

That energy was on show again here, as he provided the spark for England’s second goal in Vilnius.

Meanwhile, Nyoni’s composure in midfield reflected the maturity that also caught the eye during pre-season.

Back in July, Andy Robertson praised both him and Ngumoha as “fantastic” prospects with “a hell of a future” and the pair seem determined to prove him right.

Focus shifts back to Anfield

England U19s face Latvia next on 15 November before a clash with Scotland three days later.

For the pair, these experiences are priceless – the kind that shape the future first-team players we’re desperate to see come through.

After what we saw against Palace and in this latest international display, both Ngumoha and Nyoni are proving that the club’s future might already be here.

