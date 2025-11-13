Henry Winter questions PGMOL explanation after Liverpool denied equaliser at City

It says everything about where we are with VAR that one of the most respected journalists in English football has admitted even he’s lost for words over Liverpool’s latest controversy.
Henry Winter has weighed in on the Virgil van Dijk VAR controversy, saying he was “even more confused” after watching Howard Webb’s explanation on Mic’d Up.
Writing on X, the veteran reporter said: “The controversy cannot mask that Liverpool were deservedly tonked by a superior Manchester City…
“But focus should be on the need for the best league in the world to have the best officiating.”
He added that football “doesn’t belong to Stockley Park but to fans and players, who deserve the whole execution of VAR to be improved.”
Liverpool’s VAR nightmare continues
Winter’s comments follow widespread criticism of how the decision to rule out our captain’s header was handled.
The VAR audio from officials emphasised Andy Robertson being ‘in line of vision’ of Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite replays clearly showing otherwise.
Webb even acknowledged that the Italian “does see the ball all the way”, raising more questions than answers.
It’s just the latest twist in a saga that’s already seen former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett accuse the officials of ‘manipulating the law’ to justify their call against us.
Hackett, who led the referees’ body himself, called the ruling “a clear manipulation of the law to justify an incorrect decision”.
When two of the game’s most respected voices are siding with Liverpool, it shows how serious the issue has become.
Time for real reform, not just explanations
The PGMOL released the VAR audio for Van Dijk’s disallowed header after our complaint earlier in the week, but the transparency hasn’t brought clarity.
Winter called for “more convincing explanations” and consistency across all matches, warning that “the decision has been and gone — but the focus will soon move on to another game and another controversy”.
He’s right. Until the officials match the standards of the league they serve, we’ll keep having the same conversations, the same excuses, and the same injustice.
You can view Winter’s take on the Van Dijk goal via his X account:
Just watched Howard Webb on Mic’d Up and I’m even more confused over why Virgil van Dijk’s header was ruled out. The controversy cannot mask that Liverpool were deservedly tonked by a superior Manchester City, that Arne Slot’s team and tactics were all over the place and that all…
I think all the calls for the mistake are just noise to pgmol unless something concrete can be done. If someone can actually start an official petition to investigate these guys, my vote is in. I’m sure many other fans (except man city) from all around the world will support this motion.
We’d probably get the City lot onside for a petition if grey area decisions started going against them.
It’s still no goal for Stones vs Wolves and still no goal for Virgil i.m.o.
Both Bernardo Silva and Robbo respectively were offside AND impacting play.
That scenario should be standardised as an adjudication for me.
Let’s see if there’s climate change after the #115 resolution…..
I believe there is another one that was allowed against fulham by akanji. If Michael Oliver has disallowed all offside goals, fair enough. The fact that he has allowed goals in favour of man city and disallowed goals against man city is the main talking point. Coincidental or not, a thorough investigation is the best way to find out.
I don’t recall that one, Red, but I’ll take your word on it.
It doesn’t surprise me though Red, it’s almost like an undeniable, airtight case of contradictory decision making has been built up.
Especially for a #115 resolution ?
As well for setting an example for any other club that might think winning every game at all costs is their God-given right and fixing up a system whereby the “buying” of PGMOL decisions is a clever idea for a sustainable league ?
PGMOL are corrupt…the EPL needs to find another way model for the Administration of match day officials…
The product EPL cannot allow this type of manipulation to carry on…because it is dragging down the greatest football product o thye planet.
Personally I am sick and tired of Howard Webb’s excuses for the corrupt personnel within his ranks.
EPL should consign PGMOL and all in the Administration of their set up to the waste paper basket, and find another more professional – ethical model to control who officiates at EPL games. YNWA!
If any investigation that may be ongoing shows that what you say is true, John, then I’d hazard a guess you’ll get your wish..👍
Howard Webb MAY even be Just playing along for now.
The question is, if clubs and EPL manage to agree on what that ethical model is, how will it be policed to ensure it stays that way ?
There’s always somebody that’ll martyr themselves to set up an empire (no pun intended).