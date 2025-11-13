New injury blow confirmed for Liverpool as update given on Frimpong and Danns

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s injury problems have taken another twist following Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City, with Lewis Steel of Mail Sport offering an important update on several players.

The journalist provided clarity on Stefan Bajcetic, Jayden Danns, Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong, with a mixed bag of good and bad news for us ahead of the international break.

Bajcetic back on the grass but Frimpong sidelined

Steel confirmed that Bajcetic has returned to light training at the AXA Training Centre after undergoing summer surgery.

“Bajcetic has been back on the grass at the AXA Training Centre, which is a good sign after surgery in the summer,” he said. “It remains the case that he could get some minutes for the Under 21s.”

That’s encouraging news for us given how much the Spanish youngster impressed before injury halted his progress.

There was less optimism surrounding Jeremie Frimpong, though, with the journalist confirming that our Dutch full-back faces a longer spell out.

“Patience is needed with that one,” Steel noted, adding that he’d previously reported a minimum six-week lay-off.

It’s another blow for the 24-year-old in the start to life at Anfield, and with Robbie Fowler recently questioning whether our summer business has made us “worse, not better”, this latest setback won’t help our depth or rhythm.

Danns setback adds to Liverpool’s frustration

Meanwhile, Jayden Danns is said to be in good spirits but facing an uncertain recovery timeline.

“Danns’s injury sounds nasty, though he is said to be in good spirits. I don’t have a timescale yet,” Steel explained.

That uncertainty will frustrate fans given the praise the 18-year-old received from Rob Page, who previously said he could be “the next England No.9 in years to come.”

Finally, there’s hope that Alisson Becker could be back in the XI for our next match against Nottingham Forest, with the Brazilian reportedly targeting a swift return.

The 3–0 defeat to City was another reminder of how much we miss our best players when they’re sidelined.

With five defeats in six league games, the international break couldn’t come at a better time for the stricken players.

