Liverpool warned over Real Madrid interest as contract talks continue with key trio

Liverpool’s next big challenge isn’t about transfers or tactics, it’s about keeping the heart of our midfield together.

According to Lewis Steel for Mail Sport, negotiations are ongoing over new long-term contracts for Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, with agents of all three players “keen for bigger contracts” that reflect their importance to the team.

“If you had to list Liverpool’s priorities for 2026 in order, what would they be?” Steel was asked.

“No 1: Sign long-term replacements for Mo Salah and Van Dijk. No 2: Improve their defensive depth.

“No 3: Renew contracts of key stars, such as midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.”

Contract extensions are now on Liverpool’s agenda

The journalist added that talks are “taking place” to tie down some of our summer 2023 signings to new long-term deals.

It comes just a week after Gravenberch side-stepped a question about his future, telling the media before the Real Madrid clash: “Obviously I am happy here so we have to see. We haven’t talked yet but we will see.”

That echoed Szoboszlai’s stance, with reports suggesting that preliminary talks are underway but no agreement is imminent.

With both midfielders’ current deals running until 2028, Liverpool’s hierarchy are expected to move proactively to avoid any risk of losing them to Europe’s biggest clubs – particularly with Real Madrid reportedly “sniffing around”, according to Steel.

Why keeping this midfield together matters

The rebuild that began in 2023 is only now reaching full maturity, and both Szoboszlai and Gravenberch have been central to Arne Slot’s plans.

Their physicality and control have helped reshape our playing style, while Mac Allister’s composure has given balance in possession.

With Gravenberch’s earlier comments on his own future hinting that talks hadn’t yet begun, it’s clear Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has a busy few months ahead.

