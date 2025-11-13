Report: Liverpool awaiting player’s response as ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ contract offer made

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ contract offer to one player, with club chiefs awaiting his reponse.

Ibrahima Konate now has less than eight months remaining on his current deal at Anfield, and overseas clubs would be able to approach him about a potential pre-contract agreement from January, with Real Madrid persistently reported to be interested in signing him.

It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will emulate Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk by eventually penning an extension on Merseyside, or follow Trent Alexander-Arnold by running down his existing terms.

Liverpool issue Konate with contract ultimatum

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are determined not to let the uncertainty over the Frenchman’s future drag on for as long as the aforementioned sagas did last season, with the Reds prepared to let their number 5 leave in January and immediately replace him with Marc Guehi.

It’s claimed that Anfield chiefs have presented an improved contract proposal to Konate which’d make him one of the best-paid players in L4, but they’ve insisted that it’s their final offer.

The report adds that the centre-back has yet to respond to the deal that LFC have put on the table, so it remains unclear if it’ll be enough to convince him to extend his stay at the club.

Let’s hope Konate will agree to latest Liverpool contract offer

Sources vary significantly as to how much Konate is currently earning at Anfield – Capology and Spotrac both list his salary at £70,000 per week, but Salary Sport cite it at twice that amount.

Whatever his take-home pay might actually be, what’s indisputable is that – for all the criticism he’s received this season – the Frenchman is one of Arne Slot’s most trusted players, having racked up the third-most minutes of anyone at Liverpool so far this term.

Sometimes a player might desire a new challenge, and perhaps that’s true of the 26-year-old, who’s now into his fifth campaign with the Reds. If no monetary offer can persuade him to stay at LFC, then he’ll leave next summer with the club’s blessing.

However, if Konate has simply been biding his time to hold out for the best possible deal for himself and is happy to remain on Merseyside, then we’d be more than happy to have him for another few years, given his importance to Slot’s side.

Either way, it appears that Liverpool are intent on sorting out the matter long before the summer, so that fans aren’t put through the wringer like they were with the Salah/Van Dijk/Alexander-Arnold sagas last season.

Hopefully this latest proposal will be to the Frenchman’s liking and he’ll stay put for the foreseeable future.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: