Lewis Steele outlines what he ‘was told’ about Antoine Semenyo as Liverpool remain ‘keen’

With the January transfer window gradually drawing nearer, Antoine Semenyo is already one of the most talked-about names in the rumour mill.

As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool are among the high-profile Premier League suitors for the Bournemouth forward, along with Arsenal and both Manchester clubs.

The Reds’ current sporting director Richard Hughes was the man who oversaw the Ghanaian’s transfer to the Vitality Stadium nearly three years ago, and the Anfield chief reportedly remains a ‘big admirer’ of the 25-year-old.

What’s the latest on Semenyo?

In a Liverpool Confidential Q&A for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele was asked to clarify the latest on Semenyo’s situation, following reports from some sources in recent days that the player has asked to leave the Cherries.

The journalist replied: ‘I saw some rumours doing the rounds this week that Semenyo has handed in a transfer request at Bournemouth. I asked about that and was told it was not true.

‘Liverpool and others are certainly keen to sign him in the summer and it is understood the Cherries would ask for around £75million – a fee that could rise if his early-season performances continue.

‘I can’t see Liverpool moving for Semenyo in January but we have seen in the past how they are prepared to ‘bring forward’ summer business in the winter window if it suits.’

Might Liverpool expedite Semenyo pursuit if competition heats up?

Steele had indicated that January transfer business at Anfield currently seems ‘more unlikely than likely, but with the caveat that things could change in the meantime, and that also appears to be the case with the Bournemouth forward.

Although Semenyo hasn’t found the net in his last four matches, he still has the second-highest tally of goals and assists (six and three respectively) of any player in the Premier League this season, with only Erling Haaland (already on 14 goals) exceeding him.

Capable of operating on either flank, he could represent a viable long-term successor to Mo Salah on the right wing for Liverpool, with the Egyptian turning 35 shortly before the end of his current contract in June 2027 and not as prolific this term as he has been in previous campaigns.

Unlike our number 11, the Bournemouth attacker won’t be leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations over the festive period – despite qualifying for next summer’s World Cup, Ghana sensationally missed out on their continental tournament, which features 24 teams.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to envisage the Cherries cashing on in Semenyo mid-season, especially when they’re well in contention to qualify for Europe for the first time, so the Reds might have to wait another few months to launch an offensive for the 25-year-old.

If he gets back among the goals quite soon and maintains the form he showed in the earlier weeks of the campaign, Liverpool can expect to have some elite competition to fend off in the race for his signaure, although the presence of Hughes at Anfield might just give us a crucial edge.

