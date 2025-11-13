Steven Gerrard makes official Liverpool return amid talk of possible role

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s not quite the Anfield dugout, but Steven Gerrard’s latest appearance in Liverpool colours will still turn heads across for fans.

The former captain has featured in the club’s official Christmas campaign, marking what feels like a carefully timed return to the public eye after turning down a managerial approach from Rangers last month.

Gerrard back in Liverpool colours again

In the video posted by @LFCRetail on X, Gerrard can be seen walking down a corridor towards a Christmas tree, a child in a Liverpool kit – complete with the famous No.8 on the back – under his arm.

It’s short and subtle but for supporters, seeing him back in a Liverpool campaign is enough to stir memories of his glory days in red.

The video accompanies Liverpool FC’s official Christmas Shop launch, announced on Liverpoolfc.com, which features current players including Virgil van Dijk, Fuka Nagano and Florian Wirtz.

Gerrard’s inclusion, though, is the headline act – particularly given his long-term ties with Adidas and the fact he’s currently between jobs.

It’s not lost on anyone that the 45-year-old recently rejected the chance to return to Rangers, despite what many described as an “emotional offer” from the Scottish side.

In that story, Gerrard decided to wait for the “right project” rather than rush back into management – a decision many saw as proof he’s thinking long-term.

Talk of a future Anfield role won’t go away

That refusal, coupled with this reappearance in official Liverpool media, will inevitably reignite talk that our former No.8 could one day take up a role back at Anfield.

After all, this is the same man who said his “respect for Liverpool has only got stronger and thicker” since retiring, in a recent conversation with Rio Ferdinand.

He said the club’s continued support “blew his mind”, describing the phone calls and invitations he’s received from senior figures since hanging up his boots.

Moments like this only underline that connection.

Whether this is simply a festive cameo or the first step toward something bigger, Gerrard’s presence in our Christmas campaign is a reminder that Liverpool and its legends never truly part ways.

And after a bruising few weeks, maybe this was exactly the nostalgic lift we all needed.

You can view the video of Gerrard via @LFCRetail on X:

