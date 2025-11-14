National press outline winning spark provided by Liverpool creator on international duty

(Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s international break talking points come all corners of the world and this time it was Dominik Szoboszlai who has delivered one of the most influential performances of the week.

According to Nemzeti Sport, the captain of Hungary played a decisive role in their tense 1–0 World Cup qualifying win away to Armenia, with the newspaper detailing how the 25-year-old orchestrated the key moments in a match full of mistakes, pressure and late drama.

The outlet wrote that the Hungarian skipper “was characterized by agility and speed from the start” and noted that he “won a key sprint before his goal assist” as he set up Barnabas Varga for the only strike of the night.

Szoboszlai influence highlighted by Hungarian press

The report went further, praising the Liverpool midfielder’s discipline and intelligence in possession.

It stated he completed 37 out of 37 passes in the first half, often dropping into deeper areas to stabilise the build-up – a role he told Jamie Carragher on CBS Sports, was his favourite.

His threat from set pieces also caught attention, with the newspaper noting that his corners “curved dangerously” and nearly created further chances before the interval.

That mirrors the discussion in Lewis Steel’s piece on his new contract situation, where long-term planning around midfield evolution was outlined.

Even late in the match, as Hungary came under pressure, the former Leipzig playmaker contributed defensively, with Nemzeti Sport writing that “he ran a lot, he also did his part in the defence”.

To add some context, this was his 60th cap, making him the youngest ever Hungarian player to reach that milestone.

Fitness, confidence and ongoing negotiations

For us, the biggest takeaway is that the Premier League champion continues to look sharp, confident and influential during a period in which negotiations over a new long-term deal are understood to be under discussion.

His burst of acceleration to create the decisive moment was on show with his assist in the game and the type of quality that underpinned why a new contract is being discussed.

After our frustrating 3–0 defeat at Manchester City, where we managed just one late effort on target, seeing one of our most creative midfielders operating at full tilt will be welcomed.

