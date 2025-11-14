Ekitike speaks after achieving ‘childhood dream’ for France on Thursday night

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

A break from domestic action allows Liverpool’s fans and players a break from a poor run of form and it’s safe to say one of our forward’s has taken full advantage of it.

Ekitike goal and assist underline France contribution

As reported by L’Equipe, Hugo Ekitike produced the most significant performance of his young international career as France beat Ukraine 4-0 to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup.

The 23-year-old Liverpool striker came off the bench to score his first senior goal for Les Bleus, following it up with a smart assist for Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to TF1, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward said: “It’s a childhood dream.”

He added: “Every time I get minutes, I try to show my abilities and that I’m there to help the team… I’m happy to be rewarded.”

Ibou Konate explained this week how he challenged the young striker in the gym by jokingly asking whether he wanted a national team call-up – it’s clear that his recent efforts on and off the pitch have now led to this most recent reward.

It was noticeable that our No.22 only played 23 minutes but managed to score, assist and strike the post – highlighting how impressive his recent form has been for club and now country.

Why this matters for Liverpool’s season

For us, the encouraging element is the further confidence surge this performance could trigger.

After that bruising afternoon at the Etihad, where our 3-0 defeat to Manchester City left us without a shot on target until the 76th minute, we desperately need additional goal threat and unpredictability across the front line.

The Paris-born forward’s ability to burst from deep, demonstrated with his goal for Les Blues, gives Arne Slot another option to stretch defences – especially with Ekitike playing on the left on Thursday night.

With a run of fixtures after the international break that could shape our title defence, performances like this arrive at a perfect time for us.

And with his modest post-match reflection, “The job is done… we’re happy”, the former PSG man looks ready to contribute far more than just cameos.

One thing is clear: if this is the version of Ekitike we’re getting, the journey for us could become very exciting indeed.

