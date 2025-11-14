Jurgen Klopp confirms his official return ‘back to the sideline’

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

There is a moment unfolding away from Anfield with Jurgen Klopp that will certainly turn heads, if not for the reveal video alone.

Klopp back to the sideline and what it means for Liverpool

As shared by kloppo on Instagram, Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will return to the touchline environment as part of his new punditry role with MagentaTV at the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The 58-year-old’s video opened with the line many Reds will focus on: “Grass underneath my feet. The heated atmosphere in the stadium and I want to be really close again.”

The former Liverpool boss was clearly teasing a return to the dugout but all wasn’t as it seemed.

He said: “Many of you have always known better. But I truly couldn’t envision it for myself. Going back to the sideline? I don’t miss anything. That is what I always thought. But now it is tingling again.”

The German then clarified he wasn’t returning as a coach, adding: “Oh? No, not as a manager, I am becoming a pundit for MagentaTV at the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The exchange with host Johannes B. Kerner only added to the intrigue. Kerner asked: “What’s up with next summer?”

Klopp replied: “I’m in! How cool is that! See you on June 11 in Mexico!”

There’s no managerial comeback on the cards but that still may occur before the World Cup begins.

The Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund legends match at Anfield in March 2026 could tempt him back into our orbit in some capacity, thanks to his ambassador role with the LFC Foundation.

This new ‘tingle’ may come into play with the thought of being back in the dugout at Anfield, against one of his former clubs too, for a charity match.

Why Klopp’s comments echo earlier hints about a coaching return

This isn’t the first time a figure close to the former boss has suggested the door may not be fully shut too.

Roberto Firmino recently said: “I think he’s going to go back to coaching a club.” The Brazilian added: “Whether it’s Liverpool, only he can say.”

Hearing our old No.9 speak so openly fits neatly with this new clip and the subtle shift in tone from the German.

With Arne Slot currently leading us through a difficult patch, the timing of the old manager’s re-emergence in football conversation will not go unnoticed.

Klopp’s comments might feel like one more piece of evidence that a full managerial absence may not be permanent.

And for us, anything that brings him closer to football will always command attention.

You can watch the video via Klopp’s Instagram account:

