Michael O’Neill hails Bradley influence as rise in international responsibility continues

The pressure of playing for Liverpool is hard to replicate on an international duty but increased responsibility for Conor Bradley means a different week for our right back.

Bradley on leadership role and Northern Ireland focus

Speaking ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, Conor Bradley gave a thoughtful reflection on his role within the squad.

The 22-year-old said: “I think it’s no secret how much I love being away with the boys, I think we obviously get on so well together, we click well together, so no, it’s brilliant.”

He added: “I quite enjoy the leadership role I’ve got at the minute, which is quite nice because obviously I’ve got quite a bit of experience at club football now, so I try to bring that to our lads and try and help them is quite a nice feeling.”

Bradley finished by addressing the fans. He said: “Just keep doing what you’re doing because they’re fantastic… keep supporting us and we’ll see you tomorrow night.”

Why this matters for Liverpool’s future

For us, the most encouraging part is how naturally leadership seems to be falling into his hands.

We have already seen that authority in his performance against Real Madrid, where his composure and bravery were standout features analysed by Ian Wright and Jill Scott.

This game also comes off the back of an unusual Goodison Park training session, where our No.12 looked increasingly like a player comfortable driving standards.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill reinforced that impression ahead of the match in Kosice.

He said (via irishfa.com): “It’s always hard to play away, but we’re looking forward to the game and we believe we can do it… what we can get is 12 points and we have to aspire to that.”

The manager added: “I think the players know what is at stake in this game and they’ll be ready and they’ll give everything… they’ve given everything in the four games to date and we’ve just got to replicate that.”

O’Neill also praised his squad’s growing depth and addressed Slovakia’s quality, saying they are strong “as a collective”.

From a Liverpool perspective, every sign points in the same direction.

A young full-back gaining senior responsibility, thriving under pressure and showing maturity in front of camera usually brings value back to Anfield.

His performances, confidence and voice are growing, and that will only benefit us as the season develops under Arne Slot.

You can view Bradley’s comments via @NorthernIreland on X:

