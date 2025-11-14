Liverpool defender’s confidence ‘disappeared’ as national press slam Thursday night performance

(Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Getty Images)

Some inside Hungary framed Thursday night as a gritty away win, but there were some worrying comments coming out in the national press about Milos Kerkez.

Nemzeti Sport handed the 22-year-old a 6/10 rating after Hungary’s 1–0 victory over Armenia and wrote that Kerkez’s “self-confidence has disappeared a little in Liverpool”.

That’s the detail Liverpool fans will pick up on.

Because while the Hungarian full-back continues to graft for his country, it’s his form back on Merseyside that has been the centre of debate for weeks.

Kerkez confidence questioned after Hungary rating

The match report described moments where the full back looked sharp early on and linked well with fellow Red Dominik Szoboszlai, but that “there was uncertainty in him”.

This comment doesn’t feel far from what we’ve seen of the defender during his short time at Anfield.

Chris Sutton recently said Arne Slot has “lost faith in Kerkez”, stating that the former Bournemouth defender has slipped behind Robertson in the pecking order.

Gary Neville warned after our defeat to Brentford that “the left-back is becoming a worry”, asking then for him to be taken out of the team – in what was his last league start.

Those assessments now sit uncomfortably beside this Hungarian rating.

And with the 22-year-old admitting pre-match that he’d had “good and not so good matches” recently, it paints a picture of a player fighting to rediscover the swagger we expected when he arrived.

Pressure building for Kerkez at left-back

Neville’s concern that Kerkez had “caught a virus” that is spreading through our defence, shows that it’s not been the best few weeks for our No.6.

The Hungary report simply mirrors what we’ve been seeing: a defender who still has the tools, but is playing like someone carrying the weight of the last month.

Kerkez insisted this week that he arrived on international duty with a “clear head” and was “only focused on the national team”.

It felt like he carried some of his self doubt from Merseyside to the international stage but let’s now hope that clarity returns when he comes back to Liverpool.

