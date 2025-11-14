German journalist hints at twist as Liverpool make move for Gnabry – report

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

There is a growing feeling that one situation in Munich could become an important opportunity for us as we plan the next stage of our attack.

Christian Falk has reported for cfbayerninsider.com that Liverpool have made an approach for Serge Gnabry, with Juventus also exploring the possibility of a free transfer in the summer.

The winger’s contract is running down, and with Bayern yet to agree new terms, this is the first time in years that a move for him looks realistic.

From our perspective, losing Luis Diaz to the German champions in the summer naturally makes any conversation involving Bayern wingers worth monitoring.

Liverpool weighing up the Gnabry opportunity

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence after Vincent Kompany kept him in the squad following departures for Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

Falk describes his recent displays as “eye-catching”, which is significant given how cautious the club were about potential sales in the summer.

His profile also aligns with the flexible front line Arne Slot continues to build and it’s clear he has a bond already in place at Anfield, after the former Arsenal man said about Florian Wirtz: “he has huge qualities and I’m certain that he will succeed”.

That line stood out last month as it reinforced why we were so confident investing heavily in the German midfielder who arrived with big expectations.

There is also a sense of familiarity to this rumour, particularly after Steve McManaman previously argued that Liverpool “could accommodate Serge Gnabry” because of his old-school wing play.

That earlier opinion now looks even more relevant given the changes in our forward options.

Why Gnabry remains an active consideration

A free transfer for a player with 95 career goals in the Bundesliga, six league titles and a Champions League triumph – is a market opportunity that rarely appears.

The club are also said to be assessing longer-term options for wide positions after exploring the market for attacking depth.

Falk’s update ensures the discussion around Gnabry will continue, and the next step now depends on whether he commits to Bayern or decides it is time for something new.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile