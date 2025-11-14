Premier League panel’s verdict stuns as experts back Liverpool over Van Dijk incident

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There is growing scrutiny on one of last weekend’s most decisive officiating moments, and the latest development only deepens the sense that we were denied a crucial lifeline at the Etihad.

According to Martin Hardy of The Times, the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents panel has ruled that Virgil van Dijk’s header should have stood, directly contradicting the on-field decision that stopped us levelling the match at 1–1.

The panel consists of three former players or coaches, a Premier League representative and one member from the PGMOL, and its stance now adds another voice in support of our position.

This finding echoes the arguments made by former FIFA referee, Keith Hackett, who previously criticised the interpretation of interference, saying officials had “manipulated the law” when discussing the Van Dijk moment.

It also arrives after our captain himself took a measured yet frustrated tone when discussing the incident, insisting there was “no point” escalating the debate.

Panel rules van Dijk header should have stood

The panel judged that Andy Robertson, who was in the six-yard box, did not affect Gianluigi Donnarumma’s ability to see the ball as the corner was delivered.

That assessment disputes the call made by Chris Kavanagh and assistant Stuart Burt, who believed the left-back impaired the goalkeeper’s view by ducking beneath the flight of the ball.

However, despite agreeing that the goal should have counted, the panel also determined that VAR was correct not to intervene because the matter involved a subjective offside interpretation.

This is consistent with the explanation given by Howard Webb on the Match Officials Mic’d Up show, where he argued that the officials’ judgment was “not unreasonable”, even while admitting Donnarumma saw “the ball all the way”.

Liverpool left dealing with the consequences

Our head coach described the decision as “influential”, and the numbers underline why.

Opta reported that this was the first time under the Dutchman that we had trailed by three goals in a league match, reinforcing how disruptive the incident proved in a game we lost 3–0.

The ruling will only intensify Liverpool’s ongoing discussions with the PGMOL, with the club having already contacted Webb to express “concerns” over how the incident was handled.

For us, it becomes another chapter in a growing pattern where key decisions are going against us.

