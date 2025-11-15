‘Absent’ Alexis Mac Allister given second lowest Argentina rating against Angola

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

It is rare that an international friendly leaves us questioning one of our key midfielders but Alexis Mac Allister has had better games.

Mac Allister ‘absent’ as Argentina ease past Angola

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister was given a 6/10 rating as Argentina defeated Angola 2-0 in Luanda.

The scores reflected the ease of the game, with most starters rated 5 or 6, but our No.10 was highlighted for being somewhat absent in the first half.

As reported by Antonio Serpa for TyC Sports, “Somewhat absent in the first half, he distributed the ball well later on when Argentina had possession.

“A nice long ball into the box to Messi, who was quickly closed down.”

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez scored the goals, while Kevin Mac Allister made his senior international debut, sharing the pitch with his Liverpool brother for the first time.

This performance came in a week where it became more clear that Mac Allister remains central to Liverpool’s long-term plans, as contract negotiations continue.

Lewis Steele has reported for Mail Sport that talks are “taking place” for new deals for key midfielders, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch, showing how important the Argentine is to us – even when a performance is quieter than usual.

Performance context for Alexis Mac Allister

It was an easy game, and Mac Allister’s quieter showing is far from alarming.

Even in matches like this, we can see the foundations for why he remains a priority for the club and for his nation too.

Our No.10 may have been subdued, but his vision and ability to link the play are still vital as we prepare for the restart of 2025/26 season under Arne Slot.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile