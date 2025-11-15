Brother’s international debut prompts touching admission from Liverpool playmaker

Images via TyC Sports

It is not often an international friendly gives us a glimpse into something deeper than football but the Mac Allister family have grabbed the headlines again.

Mac Allister speaks on beautiful Argentina family moment

Liverpool’s No.10 experienced a unique moment on international duty as Argentina beat Angola 2-0, with the match doubling as the senior debut of his older brother Kevin.

As reported by TyC Sports, the midfielder said: “For me, seeing him is the most beautiful thing. I know very well everything he fought for to get to this place, everything he dreamed of.

“The fact that he’s making his debut today makes me very happy.”

The Union Saint-Gilloise defender came onto the pitch on the hour mark, replacing Giovani Lo Celso, and shared the pitch with the Liverpool playmaker for the first time at senior international level.

Our midfielder added: “I think it’s been a very positive week for him, and well, that’s the most important thing.”

This is not the first time the family bond has appeared, with Kevin previously describing sharing mate on the Anfield turf with his brother as “one of the best moments” of his career.

Why this matters for Liverpool as contract talks continue

The emotional moment arrives during an important period for the 26-year-old at club level, with discussions ongoing over a new long-term deal.

Lewis Steele has reported that talks are “taking place” and that agents of key midfielders are “keen for bigger contracts” that reflect their value to us.

That context only adds depth to how grounded and connected our No.10 remains.

This week showed the human side of a player who continues to carry himself superbly on and off the pitch.

And with Argentina giving Kevin his international debut, the Mac Allister family story has added another touching chapter.

