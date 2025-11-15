Bradley position change could influence Liverpool’s next tactical tweak

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

There are times when an international performance tells us more about Liverpool than it does about the team actually playing.

Bradley’s attacking role offers a new tactical question for Liverpool

Conor Bradley’s shift into a far more advanced position for Northern Ireland could open an intriguing discussion about how we might evolve under our head coach.

As reported by Jonathan Bradley, BBC Sport NI senior journalist, for BBC Sport, the 22-year-old “struggled to make an impact in an advanced role,” but the bigger picture is where this experiment could take us.

With Michael O’Neill dealing with injuries and suspensions, the Liverpool defender was pushed high up the pitch and was “occasionally the furthest forward white shirt on the field” according to the BBC analysis.

This isn’t how we typically use him, but it does align with the growing reality that our full-backs are becoming more attacking.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were signed because they thrive as forward-thinking wide options, and Bradley operating as a wing-back for his country inevitably raises the question of whether a back five could suit us at Anfield.

Why this matters for our season under Arne Slot

A system with three centre-backs would give us added stability after the defensive frailties that have frustrated us at times this season.

It would also allow Bradley to push on without leaving us exposed, though it’s likely another centre back would need to be added in January before this can happen.

The leadership development is clear for Bradley too.

Our No.12 said pre-match: “I quite enjoy the leadership role I’ve got at the minute… I try to bring that to our lads and try and help them is quite a nice feeling.”

And that responsibility only strengthens his case to become a long-term option in a more advanced role for us, especially after his recent performance against Real Madrid.

That display meant he received praise when Ian Wright said: “That’s what you want… he done everything last night.” Jill Scott added simply: “Conor Bradley. Wow. He was brilliant.”

Those moments against Los Blancos show he can handle big-game pressure already.

If Northern Ireland view him as a winger at times, and our squad builds towards attack-minded full-backs, the answer may be that this could be a blueprint for Liverpool’s next tactical tweak.

