Analyst accuses Ryan Gravenberch of ‘laziness’ as Liverpool face midfield questions

The reaction in the Netherlands after their draw with Poland has unexpectedly created another Liverpool talking point ahead of a crucial stretch of the season.

Van Hooijdonk criticism gives Liverpool new Gravenberch insight

Via vi.nl, NOS analyst Pierre van Hooijdonk was unimpressed with the Dutch performance and particularly frustrated with Ryan Gravenberch.

The former striker said the Oranje lacked sharpness, criticising the midfield for failing to track runners.

Looking back at specific moments, he said: “It’s laziness, because you think the ball won’t fall there anyway.”

He added that too many players “let their man run” and argued that the side suffered from a “false sense of dominance”.

Van Hooijdonk expanded on the wider issue, saying the match was “disappointing” because the Netherlands created too few chances despite controlling possession.

The comments inevitably circle back to us, because of our No.38.

Liverpool perspective as contract talks continue

The player himself has said that his dad has been urging him to “shoot more” and that this has influenced his improved goal return this season.

But this criticism after a frustrating night for the Dutch shows that it wasn’t his most free flowing night against Poland.

The timing is notable too given ongoing negotiations over new deals for Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch, with Lewis Steele recently stating that Real Madrid are “sniffing around” Gravenberch.

That context gives Van Hooijdonk’s criticism an extra dimension.

The Dutchman’s technical level has always been clear, but our midfield rebuild requires full discipline on and off the ball and Van Hooijdonk pushed for more intensity from the national side.

Liverpool will judge the bigger picture over a full season, but criticism for effort during an international break deserves notice.

