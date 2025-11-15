Journalist highlights big England moment as Liverpool duo make their mark again

Image via englandfootball.com

It is not often an age-group qualifier gives us both a reminder of where we are going and the reassurance that our pathway is functioning exactly as intended.

England U19s cruise past Latvia as Liverpool youngsters shine

The Young Lions made it two wins from two in EURO qualifying as England’s under-19s defeated Latvia 7-0, with Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni once again involved in goalscoring passages of play.

As reported by Holly Hunt for englandfootball.com, “Chris Rigg released Rio Ngumoha down the left channel, before the latter cut inside and let fly from outside the box with a curling effort.”

That strike arrived inside the opening two minutes, giving England the perfect start and handing the Liverpool winger his second goal contribution of the international break.

Nyoni, who played the full 90 minutes against Lithuania earlier in the week, was again pivotal in midfield before being withdrawn late on as part of a scheduled rotation.

The same report added that “Derry completed his hat-trick, combining with Trey Nyoni in a neat passing move,” highlighting how the Liverpool midfielder continues to influence matches at this level.

This performance followed on from the earlier game against Lithuania where Liverpool have already seen Ngumoha and Nyoni shine for England U19s, demonstrating consistency this past week.

Why Liverpool will note Ngumoha and Nyoni’s continued growth

Both youngsters have already earned praise from senior figures at the club, with Andy Robertson calling them “fantastic” prospects and saying “they’ve got a hell of a future,” in pre-season.

Ngumoha’s early impact and Nyoni’s decision-making in tight spaces underline how well they fit into the future structure of our squad under Arne Slot.

Liverpool may be focused on bedding in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong, but performances like these show that the long-term foundations are equally strong.

Our future continues to look bright, and England U19s are helping to show exactly why.

Rio on the scoresheet and Trey started in a big win for #YoungLions today 🦁 pic.twitter.com/x71Nj5lihW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile