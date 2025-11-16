Ex-Chelsea defender pinpoints ‘world-class’ name as Liverpool’s ‘ideal successor’ to Van Dijk

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

As it stands, Liverpool will wave a dreaded goodbye to Virgil van Dijk in just over 18 months’ time.

The Reds captain mercifully signed a two-year contract extension back in April, keeping him at the club until 2027 when he had been on the verge of departing during the summer, and he’ll be just shy of his 36th birthday once his current deal ends.

It seems likely that, with the Dutchman having been at Anfield for almost a decade by then, he’ll move on for one final career move elsewhere, and a former Chelsea defender has already given a recommendation as to who could be entrusted with filling the enormous shoes of our number 4 when the time comes.

Boulahrouz names the ‘ideal successor’ to Van Dijk

Speaking to ESPN.nl , Khalid Boulahrouz identified Micky van de Ven as the ‘ideal successor’ to Van Dijk for Netherlands, and possibly for Liverpool if they were to sign the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back.

The 43-year-old said of the Spurs player: “I think he’s the ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk, both in the Dutch national team and at Liverpool. Liverpool aren’t crazy; if you’re looking for a world-class left centre-back and you have the money, you’ll quickly end up with Van de Ven.

“He’s physically strong and incredibly quick. Opponents know that, so they don’t even try to get past him anymore. He could still do better on the ball and he makes the occasional blunder, but overall I think he’s fantastic.”

Van Dijk had previously tried to entice Van de Ven to Liverpool

Spanish outlet Fichajes had reported in recent weeks that Van de Ven has been attracting admiring glances from Liverpool, but the 24-year-old is expected to sign a contract extension at Spurs, where he’s thought to be ‘very happy’.

Van Dijk had actually tried to convince him to join the Reds two years ago before the north London club made their move, and the former Wolfsburg man’s reputation has soared throughout this time in England.

He’s already netted six goals this season despite playing as a centre-back (as many as LFC’s top scorer Hugo Ekitike), while his pace and ball control were showcased to spectacular effect with his jaw-dropping solo goal against FC Copenhagen earlier this month.

Van de Ven would appear to be one of the few defenders in world football who looks capable of adequately replacing the legendary Liverpool captain in time, although the Anfield hierarchy would surely need to summon all their powers of persuasion to lure him from Spurs.

We definitely wouldn’t say no to having him in L4 at a later stage, but for now we can be still be grateful that the peerless Van Dijk continues to lead by example for the Reds, and we ought to enjoy every moment we still have with him as our defensive lynchpin.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: