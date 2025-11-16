‘Very soon…’ – Ibrahima Konate teases contract ‘decision’ as Liverpool talks continue

Image via Sky Sports News

Ibrahima Konate has downplayed reports that Liverpool have already offered him a new contract, but the defender is hoping to confirm a decision on his future ‘very soon’.

The 26-year-old is into the final eight months of his current deal at Anfield, with rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid refusing to go away amid the possibility that he could sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January.

There were reports in recent days (via CaughtOffside) that LFC chiefs had tabled a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer to the Frenchman, although he’s since insisted that such speculation is wide of the mark.

Konate speaks out about Liverpool contract situation

Speaking to the press while on international duty with France, Konate addressed where things currently stand with his contract situation at Liverpool.

The centre-back said (via Sky Sports News, translated from French): “I’ve seen a lot of things, particularly in the media. I saw that Liverpool made me a new offer recently.

“I don’t know where that information comes from, but now my agents are still discussing with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made and I’ll be able to announce what I’ll do very soon.”

These are encouraging comments from Konate

The noises from Konate are more encouraging than the declaration from Mo Salah 12 months ago that he was ‘more out than in’ at a time when the Egyptian was approaching a similar contractual crossroads before ultimately penning a new deal in April.

His defensive teammate Andy Roberson also addressed his own contract situation in recent days as he said that he feels ‘relaxed’ about his future, with the 31-year-old giving nothing away as to whether or not he’ll stay on beyond next summer.

Although Liverpool’s number 5 has been culpable of a few errors this season which have prompted strong criticism of his performances, he remains a crucial presence in the Reds’ starting XI, and the club can’t afford to reduce their centre-back numbers any further given the long-term injury to Giovanni Leoni.

Publicly at least, it seems from Konate’s comments that he wants to sign a new deal at Anfield which’d keep him on Merseyside for the prime years of his career, and in time he could be the man tasked with organising LFC’s defence once Virgil van Dijk departs.

Ideally it won’t be much longer before we get closure on the 26-year-old’s future, so that any unwelcome sideshows are dispelled and he can take to the pitch for Liverpool knowing that he’ll continue to call it his home for another while yet.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: