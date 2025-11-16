‘Will not be pleased’ – National media deliver verdict on Liverpool man in country’s 5-goal thriller

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was involved in a five-goal thriller for Scotland on Saturday night as their prospects of automatic World Cup qualification remain intact.

An hour into their match against Greece, Steve Clarke’s side appeared to be heading for an ignominious defeat as they fell 3-0 behind, but by the 70th minute they’d reduced the deficit to just one, with their first goal coming from former Reds youngster Ben Gannon Doak.

Despite the disappointing result in Piraeus, the Scots had good news from elsewhere as Denmark were surprisingly held to a draw at home to Belarus, which leaves them needing a result at Hampden Park on Tuesday to finish top of the group and avoid the play-off lottery.

What did Scottish media say about Robertson’s performance?

The general verdict from the Scottish media on Robertson’s performance echoed that of the team as a whole – not the most auspicious of starts, but grew into the game amid the second-half fightback.

The Scotsman‘s Mark Atkinson wrote that the Liverpool left-back ‘will not be pleased with his role’ in Anastasios Bakasetas’ early opener for Greece, but the 31-year-old ‘showed all his experience and influence’ to inspire the recovery from 3-0 down to almost salvage a point.

In handing out a 5/10 rating, Josh McCafferty of Herald Scotland opined that the Reds’ number 26 ‘endured a poor start’ and was ‘tormented’ by teenage attacker Konstantinos Karetsas, but praised the captain’s ‘terrific cross’ to Ryan Christie for the second Scottish goal.

Robertson striving to hold off Kerkez for Liverpool starting berth

The statistics from last night’s match would also indicate that Robertson had a mixed night against Greece, with a mixture of positives and negatives.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool star claimed an assist, completed 82% of his passes, played one key pass, made three clearances and put in five accurate crosses. However, he lost four of his five duels and had one error leading to a shot for the opposition, while he lost the ball 20 times in total.

The 31-year-old – who recently said that he’s ‘relaxed‘ about his contract situation at Anfield – has been enjoying regular football of late after beginning the season as backup to Milos Kerkez in the Reds’ starting XI, and he’ll be mindful that his younger understudy could put the international window to very good use.

The summer signing from Bournemouth is a fixed starter for Hungary and could help them to secure a World Cup play-off berth today if they avoid defeat at home to Republic of Ireland, so Robertson will be striving to lead by example for Scotland when they host Denmark on Tuesday.

In addition to boosting their respective countries’ qualification chances, the two left-backs will also have one eye on securing Arne Slot’s preference for a place in the Liverpool starting XI when the club season resumes next weekend.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: