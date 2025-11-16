Liverpool duo’s World Cup dreams dashed amid stoppage time drama as former Red excels

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Two Liverpool players saw their World Cup dreams dashed in dramatic circumstances on Sunday afternoon.

While several members of Arne Slot’s squad (including Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah, Wataru Endo, Ibrahima Konate and Hugo Ekitike) can plan for global glory in North America next summer, others will learn their fate as multiple qualifying campaigns draw to a close.

The Reds boss may have been keeping an eye on events in Budapest today as Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez lined out for Hungary against Republic of Ireland, who had ex-LFC title winner Caoimhin Kelleher in goals.

Liverpool duo involved in World Cup qualifying drama

Both of the home side’s Liverpool players claimed assists in the first half as they took a 2-1 lead by half-time, which appeared to have them well set for a play-off place as they only needed a draw to advance.

However, two goals in the final 15 minutes from Troy Parrott – who completed his hat-trick in the sixth minute of stoppage time – secured a dramatic victory for Ireland, who bumped Hungary out of second place in Group F and ended the World Cup dreams of Szoboszlai and Kerkez.

The victors were also indebted to Kelleher for five saves throughout the afternoon, including a vital late stop from the Reds’ number 8 when the match was delicately poised at 2-2 (RTE).

Szoboszlai and Kerkez see World Cup dreams go up in smoke

Liverpool’s Hungarian duo could hardly have done much more to try and get their country over the line on a day of incomprehensible drama in Budapest.

As per Sofascore, Szoboszlai won 10 out of his 13 duels, completed 89% of his passes and four of his five dribbles, executed five key passes, and made five clearances and one last-man tackle.

Meanwhile, Kerkez won seven of his 10 duels, recorded 88% pass completion, made 12 defensive contributions and also played five key passes, only for both men to end up on the losing side.

Their agony was in stark contrast to the jubilation of ex-Liverpool hero Kelleher, to whom Ireland have been indebted throughout their famine-to-feast qualifying campaign, and they now await Thursday’s play-off draw to see who stands between them and the World Cup finals.

For Szoboszlai and Kerkez, let’s hope they can shake off the bitter disappointment of their country’s shock elimination by the time they’re back at Anfield to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

