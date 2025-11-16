Report: Liverpool holding ‘initial talks’ to sign Premier League star with ‘the world at his feet’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘initial talks’ over a potential raid on a fellow Premier League club for one of their standout players.

The Reds had been on the verge of signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi at the end of the summer transfer window, only for the deal to be pulled at the 11th hour on deadline day.

While links with the England international persist throughout the autumn, the Merseysiders are understood to be considering a swoop for one of the 25-year-old’s Selhurst Park teammates.

Liverpool in ‘initial talks’ over potential Adam Wharton swoop

According to DAVEOCKOP, Liverpool are currently engaged in ‘initial talks’ over the possibility of a move for Adam Wharton, with those discussions understood to be at an ‘exploratory’ stage.

The report claims that the Reds are targeting a summer transfer for the Palace midfielder rather than a January swoop, and it’s added that the 21-year-old’s preference would be for a move to Anfield if he’s to depart the Eagles.

Wharton would surely command a substantial transfer fee

Unsurprisingly for a young English player starring in the Premier League and with nearly four years remaining on his contract, Wharton has a hefty price tag attached to him, with CaughtOffside citing it at a whopping £100m.

The midfielder’s former Palace teammate Joel Ward has given a glowing character reference, describing him as a ‘very mature’ player who ‘understands the game so well’ and has ‘the world at his feet’ (talkSPORT). If he’s attracting such praise at 21 years of age, imagine what he’d be like in five or six years’ time when he’ll likely be at his peak.

Wharton has already played against Liverpool twice this season, providing the assist for Ismaila Sarr’s equaliser in the Community Shield, and he stood out in the Eagles’ 2-1 win at Selhurst Park a few weeks later by winning five duels, executing four key passes and completing three dribbles (Sofascore).

A homegrown option who’s already proven he can excel in the English top flight and still has the bulk of his career ahead of him, the youngster ticks so many boxes for FSG, although we’ve seen with the pursuit of Guehi that the Palace hierarchy are no slouches when it comes to transfer negotiations.

With a summer move seemingly being targeted, this has the making of a rumour which could run for several more months. Let’s wait and see if it gains serious momentum as the season progresses.

