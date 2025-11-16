‘Big things ahead’ – Liverpool academy gem celebrating ‘massive moment’ after signing new deal

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

One up-and-coming talent at Liverpool has just signed a lucrative new deal which illustrates the belief in his vast potential.

In between the summer arrivals of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, the Reds signed another striker in Will Wright, the 17-year-old who joined from Salford City in early August, having been hugely prolific for the League Two club’s academy sides.

The teenager suffered an injury setback while playing for LFC’s under-19s against their Atletico Madrid counterparts in the UEFA Youth League in September, but he’s had some very good news off the pitch over the past couple of days.

Will Wright signs new deal with Nike

Omnisports – the agency representing the Liverpool academy starlet – announced on Instagram that the youngster has signed a new deal with sportswear giant Nike.

The social media post revealing the news proudly declared: ‘Nike believes. Will delivers. Congratulations to Will Wright on signing with Nike. A massive moment and another step in his journey. Big things ahead.’

Could Wright make his senior Liverpool debut this season?

Although Wright is only starting out in his career and still has plenty to prove, the agreement with one of the biggest sporting brands in the world (and Liverpool’s kit supplier from 2020/21 to 2024/25) demonstrates how highly he’s already regarded.

The injury deprived him of likely first-team squad involvement for the Reds’ Carabao Cup games against Southampton and Crystal Palace in recent weeks, but it’s not unthinkable that he could be given a senior LFC debut in the FA Cup in January, depending on who we’re drawn to play against.

That’s exactly what happened with fellow prospect Rio Ngumoha when we faced Accrington Stanley in the latter tournament last season, and the ex-Chelsea starlet has swiftly gone on to be integrated into the senior setup on a fixed basis.

Hopefully Wright may be able to feature in Liverpool’s two remaining UEFA Youth League matches before Christmas, with the Premier League 2 now on hold until January, with the 17-year-old no doubt determined to make up for lost time over the autumn.

Congratulations to him on the Nike deal, and hopefully we’ll see the talented striker flourising on Merseyside over the coming months and years!

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: