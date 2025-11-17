AI-driven pile-on against Szoboszlai demands a Liverpool response

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

The growing storm around Dominik Szoboszlai may be centred on international football, but it is becoming increasingly clear that it is Liverpool supporters who must cut through the noise.

A series of AI-generated images have circulated online claiming to show the 25-year-old performing a two-hand crying gesture towards Ireland fans.

One specific post on X has amassed more than two million views, 4.8k reposts and over 60k likes, fuelling misplaced anger and mockery.

That surge of attention also led to a wave of criticism from sections of the Irish fanbase who were convinced the celebration was real.

Szoboszlai AI controversy explained with pitchside footage

The momentum grew so quickly that Hungarian outlet M4 Sport intervened by uploading pitchside footage of the entire goal celebration, clearly showing that no such gesture ever happened.

Their clip dismantled the fake imagery instantly but it’s still spreading online.

It echoed the raw emotion we saw after Hungary’s dramatic World Cup exit, when the midfielder told M4 Sport that his heart ached “very much” – clearly displaying his anguish.

This whole situation also arrives in combination with Kevin Doyle’s off-air outburst – the “ha, suck on that you Liverpool c**t” clip directed at our No.8 – which has also spread widely online.

Those incidents together have created a wider narrative around the Hungarian captain that must be very difficult for him to be dealing with right now.

Why Liverpool fans should defend Szoboszlai after a brutal week

The midfielder has been our standout performer this season, providing energy, invention and leadership during a demanding period.

To see one of our main creators unfairly targeted over a celebration that never occurred should concern all of us.

M4 Sport’s footage gives Liverpool supporters the clarity required to push back against misinformation and support a player who has carried a heavy emotional load on the international stage.

It is now even more important that we take the lead in protecting someone who has consistently delivered for us.

This is a moment where backing him matters – not just for narrative, but for the dressing room, the culture of the squad, and the standards we hold ourselves to at Anfield.

You can view the video of Szoboszlai via @m4sportofficial on TikTok:

