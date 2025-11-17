Broadcast leak captures x-rated swipe at Szoboszlai during Hungary heartbreak

Image via @MLSZhivatalos on X

The fallout from Hungary’s dramatic collapse has taken an unexpected turn as off-air footage from RTE surfaced online.

Former Wolves and Reading striker Kevin Doyle was filmed celebrating wildly in the studio as the Republic of Ireland sealed a last-minute win which knocked Hungary out of World Cup contention.

In the leaked clip, posted on X by @Liam_D79, the 42-year-old can be seen wheeling around the set before pointing towards a screen and shouting: “ha, suck on that you Liverpool c**t.”

The comment was directed at Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, who endured a brutal night despite delivering several key moments for his national team.

It was another reminder of how emotionally charged international football becomes but this attack on our midfielder felt unwarranted and unprofessional.

Szoboszlai reacts to Hungary’s collapse

Hungary were minutes from reaching the play-offs before Ireland turned the game on its head through Troy Parrott’s dramatic 96th-minute winner.

That heartbreak arrived just days after the Hungarian captain had been praised for his decisive showing away to Armenia, where local press highlighted how impressive the Liverpool creator was.

For Szoboszlai, the 25-year-old returns to Liverpool needing to reset fast with international heartbreak coming on the back of our 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool focus ahead of Nottingham Forest

The midfielder will be expected to shake off the emotional toll quickly as Arne Slot prepares for Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

His leadership will be needed after we failed to register a shot on target until the 76th minute at the Etihad, something that will concern the Dutchman as he aims to stabilise form.

With Kerkez also back on Merseyside and eager to move on from the disappointment, both men will hope the club environment provides the ideal reset before domestic action resumes.

You can view footage of Doyle’s message to Szoboszlai via @Liam_D79 on X:

Kevin Doyle calling Szobozlai a "Liverpool c*nt" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sk8qKq1Ti1 — LiamD79 (@Liam_D79) November 16, 2025

