Salah’s bathroom confession adds sobering edge to Liverpool pressure

The wider implications of Mo Salah’s emotional TV appearance may yet prove more relevant to Liverpool than anything said directly about our current season.

In a strikingly honest interview on ON Sport TV, as reported by Gulf News, the 33-year-old opened up alongside heart surgeon Sir Magdi Yacoub, offering an unusually raw account of his early struggles abroad.

He explained the isolation he felt arriving in Switzerland. “Nobody knew me there. Fans saw me as an ordinary person, not a player arriving from the Egyptian League,” he said.

He admitted he even considered giving up and returning to his homeland. “The idea of going back to Egypt controlled me…

“I thought of returning to Al Ahly or Zamalek and ending the experience early.”

That sense of fear shaped his early career. “I was afraid to respond to coaches… Sometimes I cried in the bathroom. All I wanted was to reach my dream,” he revealed.

How Salah’s reflections intersect with Liverpool’s form

The conversation around our No.11 has grown louder this season and in the past weeks.

Ally McCoist recently warned that “there’s been a drop in form from Salah” in 2025/26, a point made when analysing his early-season numbers.

Of course, it’s not just our Egyptian King who hasn’t reached the heights of last season in this campaign.

However, the levels he reached last year are why we’ve had it confirmed he is on the three-man shortlist for the 2025 CAF award.

Fingers are being pointed at our marksman because of what he did last year but he has shown how to fight back from the lowest of lows in Swiss football – this will be another challenge to overcome but we should have full faith in Mo.

Why this matters for Salah now

What Salah described to Yacoub – pressure, fear, responsibility – is exactly the sort of emotional weight top players carry to reach the heights our No.11 has.

Salah’s words offer a reminder that behind the numbers sits a human being carrying extraordinary expectations – especially at Liverpool.

He’s overcome bad form before and now we need to support our club legend to do it once again.

