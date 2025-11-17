Mo Salah silences critics with major award nomination; winner announced next week

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The latest international announcement didn’t hide the ongoing questions that continue to follow us this season.

Mo Salah has been officially confirmed on the final three-man shortlist for the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year, as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, yet the conversation around our campaign keeps circling back to the wider picture under Arne Slot.

The Egyptian, who helped us win the Premier League and played a key role in his nation reaching next summer’s World Cup, now goes up against Achraf Hakimi and Victor Osimhen for the prize.

“Salah… is one of three remaining contenders for the prize,” the club confirmed, adding that the winner will be named on 19 November in Rabat.

Liverpool form questions grow despite Salah nomination

For all the positivity around our No.11’s individual recognition, the broader narrative remains dominated by what we’ve seen from us on the pitch.

Ally McCoist said last week that “there’s been a drop in form from Salah,” a point that hit harder after the Manchester City defeat where we failed to register a shot on target until late on.

That performance was part of a worrying trend for the reigning champions, with five losses in our opening 11 league games and no wins in our last four away fixtures.

This is why the timing of Salah’s CAF nod feels significant: personal accolades are welcome, but they arrive at a moment where we’re still searching for rhythm as a team.

Salah workload under spotlight amid Liverpool’s struggles

The Egyptian FA have already decided to hand our No.11 “a rest” for their match against Cape Verde, confirming his “non-participation” earlier this week.

Fingers have been pointed at our Egyptian King this season for being below the level we saw in the last campaign but that does feel like an unfair benchmark for him to be judged by.

Let’s hope this break for Egypt can coincide with a return to top form this weekend, when we take on Nottingham Forest.

