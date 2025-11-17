Mo Salah has perfect reaction to Egypt leaving him out of last international fixture

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There may be no better-timed update for us this week than seeing Mo Salah heading straight back to work after being rested by Egypt.

The national team confirmed that the 33-year-old would sit out their friendly against Cape Verde, and the forward soon posted an update from his home gym on Instagram, showing he was wasting no time ahead of our meeting with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Salah back on the grind ahead of Liverpool vs Forest

It follows confirmation from the Egyptian FA that the winger would be given “a rest” for the final game of this break, with his “non-participation” thankfully being planned rather than fitness related.

Instead of switching off, the Egyptian was back in his home gym – a sign of the professionalism that has defined his nine years in red.

Seeing our No.11 already pushing himself as we prepare for Forest, is a good sign given the demanding run of games ahead and the pressure created by our league position in a tight table.

Why this matters for us after a difficult spell for Salah

Salah’s mindset has been a central theme throughout this season, especially after his emotional ON Sport TV interview, when he admitted “Sometimes I cried in the bathroom. All I wanted was to reach my dream,” in a reflection on his early days in European football.

Moments like this home-gym update feel linked to that same mentality.

From the isolation he felt early in his career, this a reminder of how far he has come and why he remains such a crucial figure for us – by being prepared to fight back to achieve his goals.

Arne Slot will know that having the Egyptian operating at full intensity gives us a cutting edge, especially after a period where our forward line has struggled to generate consistent threat.

And with Nottingham Forest arriving at Anfield next, Salah demonstrating that he is not taking his international rest as downtime is exactly the kind of thing that can help shift momentum.

You can view the image of Salah via his Instagram account:

