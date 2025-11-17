Szoboszlai delivers heartbreaking interview after Ireland stun Hungary

Image via M4 Sport

The tension in Budapest produced an outcome few expected as we watched one of our key creators endure a devastating night that now shapes his return to Merseyside.

Hungary’s 3–2 defeat to the Republic of Ireland ended their World Cup hopes, with Dominik Szoboszlai left in tears after the final whistle.

Nemzeti Sport reported that the 25-year-old offered only the briefest interview to M4 Sport, responding “Very much” when asked how much his heart aches after the loss.

The Liverpool midfielder was then asked whether football can be that unfair sometimes. “It looks like it, yes,” he said.

Szoboszlai reaction highlights frustration for Liverpool creator

The Hungarian captain’s emotion comes just days after national outlets praised his decisive influence in their earlier qualifying win over Armenia, when they wrote that he was “characterized by agility and speed from the start” and “won a key sprint before his goal assist”.

That level of responsibility was still present in Budapest but his heartbreak will now dominate the discussion as he returns to work under Arne Slot, who will need him ready for Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Liverpool must lift Szoboszlai after emotional World Cup blow

The disappointment also comes after a demanding week in which our Hungarian creator carried an enormous load for his country.

It adds another layer to a difficult time for our dressing room after the heavy 3–0 defeat to Manchester City, a match in which our reigning champions failed to register a shot on target until the 76th minute.

This context only reinforces the importance of managing Szoboszlai’s mindset as he returns from an exhausting and painful qualification campaign.

The midfielder’s immediate reaction showed the depth of his disappointment and we now look to see how quickly he can reset with his club.

