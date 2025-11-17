Insider: ‘Talks have started’ over Liverpool contract extension; player is ‘happy at Anfield’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over a potential new contract for one of Arne Slot’s most important players.

While new deals for Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are of the most pressing urgency to FSG (both players will be free agents next July as it stands), work already seems to be underway on a prospective long-term agreement for some of their teammates.

Lewis Steele hinted in recent days that talks are already ‘taking place’ over potential contract extensions for Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, with The Athletic’s Gregg Evans also reporting that ‘preliminary’ discussions are in progress for the Hungary captain.

Liverpool in talks over new contract for Szoboszlai

Football Insider‘s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke has now weighed in with an update on Liverpool’s number 8, who’s in line for an improved pay packet as a reward for his standout performances for the Reds.

The reporter outlined: “His versatility has been so vital to Slot this season. He’s played right-back, he’s played defensive midfield, he’s played attacking midfield. He’s all-round one of the top young midfielders in Europe right now.

“Liverpool won’t want to even consider letting him go, and talks have started about a new contract as well and an improved salary just to reflect his importance in that Liverpool side. I’m sure Liverpool will be doing everything they can to keep Szoboszlai amid all the talk that he potentially could be lured away.

“By all accounts, he’s happy at Anfield as well. He’s happy with his role in the team, so I’m sure there’d be a willingness from their party to try and get a new deal agreed.”

New Szoboszlai contract should be a no-brainer for Liverpool

With several reliable sources now indicating that talks have begun over a new contract for Szoboszlai, albeit at a very early stage, it’s apparent that Liverpool are determined to tie down the midfielder for the long-term, even with more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal.

O’Rourke referenced recent rumours of interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City in the 25-year-old, and while that reflects just how brilliantly he’s been playing for the Reds, it seems most unlikely that he’d want to leave Anfield any time soon.

Slot’s side may have endured an abysmal run of form during the autumn, but our number 8 has played the joint-most minutes of anyone for LFC this season (Transfermarkt), a sure sign of how much the head coach trusts in him and how crucial he is to this team.

Szoboszlai’s versatility is also a huge asset, although it’s been evident that he’s at his most dangerous when playing in his usual attacking midfield position, where he’s performed so brilliantly that Florian Wirtz has been deployed on the flanks or even omitted from the starting XI altogether.

That Liverpool chiefs are already getting the ball rolling on a new contract for the Hungarian when he has so much time still to run on his current deal is proof positive of how highly he’s regarded in L4, and so long as he’s happy to stay put, hopefully there’ll be no hitches in a swift agreement being reached.

