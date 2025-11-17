‘In the coming weeks’ – Sky reporter drops Konate update after Liverpool defender contests rumours

(Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate is into the final eight months of his contract at Liverpool, and there’s been no shortage of speculation as to whether or not he’ll still be at Anfield this time next year.

Last week, there were reports (via CaughtOffside) that the 26-year-old had been presented with a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer of a new deal from club chiefs, although the player subsequently dismissed those claims and indicated that he hopes to announce his decision ‘very soon’.

Sky reporter provides Konate contract update

On Monday, European football reporter Sacha Tavolieri provided an update which appears to contradict what the defender has said.

He reported (via skysport.ch) that Liverpool have made a ‘final offer’ to Konate which they believe to be ‘very generous’ and would make him one of the highest earners at the club.

It’s added that the France international has ‘always wanted’ to play for Real Madrid, and a decision from the player regarding his future is ‘expected in the coming weeks’.

Hopefully Konate’s future will be resolved soon

We’ve now seen multiple sources claiming that the 26-year-old has been offered a contract extension, something that he’s publicly insisted is not the case, so it’d appear that at least one version of events is wide of the mark.

What we do know for certain at this stage is that Konate’s current deal expires next June, and as it stands he’d be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January.

The player’s recent comments, in which he said that his agents are ‘discussing with Liverpool’ and that he’d be ‘able to announce’ his decision ‘very soon’, seem to hint that his intention is to remain at Anfield if he can agree terms on Merseyside.

Although the Frenchman has faced some strong criticism over his performances his season, he’s an excellent defender when he’s at his best, and a lack of squad depth at centre-back makes him a vital presence for LFC.

Externally at least, there are indications that Konate’s future could be resolved before long. Hopefully that will be the case and any speculation hanging over him can soon be put to bed, with attention instead trained solely on what he does on the pitch.

