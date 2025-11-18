‘Not a big fan’ – Danny Murphy says what all Liverpool fans are thinking about Arne Slot

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Danny Murphy has claimed Arne Slot is ‘obviously not a big fan’ of Fede Chiesa as rumours begin to circulate about the upcoming January transfer window.

The Italian international, who was signed from Juventus in August 2024, has featured just 12 times for the Premier League champions this season (across all competitions).

Often having to settle for a spot on the bench, Kopites have become somewhat bemused by Chiesa’s lack of minutes with him impressing whenever he does get a chance on the pitch.

With Liverpool reportedly ‘keen’ on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in the upcoming window, ex-Red Murphy has been discussing whether the Anfield-based outfit should be interested in the forward.

“I’d say yes because he’s [Arne Slot] obviously not a big fan of Chiesa,” he told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“The strength of Liverpool last year really, I mean Diaz, who played a lot of games centre forward, but Diaz played his best stuff off the left, and he didn’t really replace him.”

Chiesa has registered two goals and three assists for the Reds this term with his only starts coming in our two League Cup ties.

Whenever called upon, the Italian wears his heart on his sleeve and is a huge favourite amongst supporters because of this.

Even when not on the pitch, or in the squad altogether, our No. 14’s chant can be heard ringing around Anfield.

We’re not saying the former Fiorentina man is the answer to our problems this season, but he certainly deserves more game time than he’s had of late.

He can operate on either flank or down the middle of a front three but there’s clearly something that is preventing our Dutch head coach from selecting him frequently.

Chiesa was originally left out of our squad for the Champions League – only to be included at a later stage following the unfortunate injury to Giovanni Leoni.

It remains to be seen whether we meet Semenyo’s £65m release clause in January, especially when you consider the huge amount of money we spent in the summer, but one thing’s for sure – Chiesa deserves more minutes.