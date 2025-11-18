Darren Bent claims ‘unstoppable’ PL ace is ideal replacement for Liverpool man

It was revealed recently that Antoine Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract and Darren Bent believes the forward would be the ideal replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool.

The former Premier League forward reckons the Egyptian King is ‘slowing down a fraction’ and the ‘unstoppable’ Semenyo could be the answer to the Premier League champions’ problems.

Bent has been blown away by what he’s seen from the Bournemouth ace this season with him netting six goals and registering three assists in 11 league games.

“He has exploded out of the traps this season and he just looks really comfortable in himself,” he said of Semenyo on talkSPORT (via Metro).

“Every game you see him do something and you go, “Oh my goodness”… he’s one of those rare players and I call players like this unstoppable. Gareth Bale was like that.

“When I talk about unstoppable I’m talking about their attributes. When Bale started to move, you just couldn’t stop him and Semenyo is the same. Once he gets going, he’s going past people and he’s gliding.

“What’s good about him is that he can go both ways. I think he’s got the full package.”

Having the ability to operate on either flank, Semenyo is a player who would bring immense quality to Liverpool’s front line which is already stacked with talent.

After a terrific start to the campaign which saw the Reds win their opening seven games (across all competitions), Arne Slot’s side have faulted in recent weeks and now find themselves eighth in the Premier League table – eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

One of the most disappointing aspects of the campaign so far is the performances of Mo Salah, the club’s record Premier League goalscorer.

The 33-year-old still has eight goal contributions in 16 appearances this term but has looked way off the pace as those around him have struggled to produce the same sort of performances that helped them lift title No. 20 last time out.

“For so long now, Liverpool have been able to depend on Salah on that right-hand side, season upon season, and don’t get me wrong, he’s been one of the best players we’ve ever seen in this country,” Bent added.

“But the signs are that he potentially maybe is slowing down a fraction. Now, all of a sudden, you have to start addressing both sides.”

In today’s market £65m is somewhat of a bargain – especially for a player who has his best years still ahead of him and has proved he can do it in the Premier League already.

A deal must be agreed by a certain date if Bournemouth are to sell Semenyo at that price in the winter window so it remains to be seen what will happen but it’s hard to argue against Bent’s comments.

We know Salah is still capable of being a match-winner on his day but there will come a point where his replacement needs finding.